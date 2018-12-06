Kellogg's Is Making Beer From Leftover Corn Flakes To Reduce Food Waste

If you love cornflakes we have good news for you this morning – you can now drink them as a boozy weekend treat, as well as chowing down on them for breakfast.

Kellogg’s is selling cereal leftovers to a brewery that is transforming them into a pale ale. Seven Brothers Brewery in Manchester is purchasing bags of leftover flakes that are too small or imperfect to be boxed and using them as wheat grain to make a “cornflake golden” colour IPA.