Kellogg's Is Making Beer From Leftover Corn Flakes To Reduce Food Waste

If you love cornflakes we have good news for you this morning – you can now drink them as a boozy weekend treat, as well as chowing down on them for breakfast.
Kellogg’s is selling cereal leftovers to a brewery that is transforming them into a pale ale. Seven Brothers Brewery in Manchester is purchasing bags of leftover flakes that are too small or imperfect to be boxed and using them as wheat grain to make a “cornflake golden” colour IPA.
Alison Watson, from Seven Brothers Brewery, told the Daily Telegraph she was “delighted” to be working with Kellogg’s on the project using edible, but not-sellable, cereal.
“We plan to create three beers including a Hoppy IPA which will be launched this month and sold in our Ancoats bar and the Dockyard, MediaCityUK,” she said.
Kellogg’s said it was “working hard” to eliminate food waste across its manufacturing processes. “Our approach has delivered a 12.5 per cent reduction on food waste in our UK sites this year,” a spokesperson said.