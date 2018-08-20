More than a third of farmed fruit and vegetables will never make it to supermarket shop shelves due to the fact that they are misshapen or the wrong size, according to new research from the University of Edinburgh.

The carbon emissions generated by this wasted food equate to almost 400,000 cars, and more than 50 million tonnes of fruit and vegetables grown across Europe are discarded each year.

There are strict regulations from both the government and supermarkets themselves when it comes to what fruit and vegetables are acceptable to sell. Under EU law, some produce may be rejected if it fails to comply with marketing standards set out to monitor quality and safety (such as minimum plant size and details of pesticide use). On top of this, supermarkets may have their own set of standards largely based on aesthetics, so it’s sometimes hard to know where is best to go for waste-free wonky veg.