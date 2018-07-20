This Woman Wants To Make Your Sex Sustainable

“If you’re thinking about what’s going into your food, why don’t you think about what’s going inside your vagina?”

Meika Hollender isn’t a woman to mess about when it comes to the important questions. The co-founder of Sustain Natural, a US-based company that makes eco-friendly and ethical condoms and lubes (plus tampons and sanitary pads) is on a mission to green up your bedroom antics.

Now. We know that ‘sustainable’ probably isn’t a word you’ve ever thought of applying to sex. But, between unethical rubber plantations and the presence of milk-derived casein being used in their processing (i.e. most are not suitable for vegans) condoms are more of a minefield than you’d think.