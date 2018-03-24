Award-Winning Chef Tom Aikens On How To Eat Fish Sustainably

At a time where vegetarianism and veganism is on the rise – becoming more and more of a cultural as well as an ethical choice ­– it’s really difficult to know how you can make your diet as sustainable as possible if you opt to continue to eat meat.

Tom Aikens, founder of chic restaurant franchise Tom’s Kitchen and the youngest ever British chef to receive two Michelin stars, believes being a sustainable seafood lover isn’t just possible, but incredibly important. “It’s shocking how over the last fifty years, the drainage on the planet has been extortionate, putting fisheries on the brink of collapse,” he tells HuffPost UK.

Unsustainable fishing techniques have long wrought havoc on our oceans. Poorly managed fisheries and high demand for popular species such as cod and salmon have led to a huge pressure on our marine life, pushing many towards extinction. What’s more, the global seafood market is expected to expand even further – by fifty million tons, to be exact – by 2025.

An avid supporter of small switches to take care of the planet, including his work with WWF’s Earth Hour campaign, it’s safe to say that sustainable fish sourcing is close to Aiken’s heart. While ethical sourcing and close relationships with his suppliers are also key ingredients of his business, he’s confident that we can still live an environmentally-friendly lifestyle, while still indulging in carnivorous habits if that is what we choose.