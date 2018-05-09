Could A Cure For Male Pattern Baldness Could Be On The Horizon?

Baldness could be a thing of the past thanks to a new drug shown to enhance hair growth.

Researchers from the University of Manchester’s Centre for Dermatology Research found the drug, originally designed as a treatment for osteoporosis, has a “dramatic stimulatory effect” on human hair follicles donated by patients undergoing hair transplantation surgery.

Currently only two drugs - minoxidil and finasteride - are available for treatment of male-pattern baldness. However, both drugs have moderate side effects and often produce disappointing hair regrowth results, the researchers said. The only other option available to patients is hair transplantation surgery.

