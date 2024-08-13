I'm A Dermatologist – This Is How Your Evening Skincare Routine Should Actually Be Applied

Unsplash/Kevin Laminto

If you’re on the skincare side of TikTok, you may have seen the Morning Shed Routine trend.

This trend was created with the mantra “the uglier you go to sleep, the prettier you’ll wake up” in mind and creators share videos of them ‘shedding’ their layers of skin and haircare off first thing in the morning.

In these videos, users wear chin straps to prevent double chins, mouth tape to improve their sleep, face masks, as well as rollers and silk bonnets for their hair. This somewhat excessive process, according to the creators, leaves them with minimal morning fuss when getting ready.

However, one dermatologist has weighed in with her own thoughts on the trend

Dr. May Hall, a board certified dermatologist that goes by Dr Wrinkle Stopper on TikTok shared a clip of her own glowing skin with a caption that puts to bed (pun intended) the idea that you need to wear layers of skincare overnight.

She said: “Have you seen the Morning Shed routine? Where the uglier you go to sleep, the prettier you’ll wake up? It should be: the more skincare you pack on before sleep the more irritated your skin will be in the morning.”

She added that as a millennial and a dermatologist, she advises that all you really need to do for your skin in the morning is use a good sunscreen and a good moisturiser with +/- Vitamin C & Retinol depending on your age and skin goals.

Finally, she said: “Please for the love of God stop wearing sheet masks to sleep.”

One person commented: “I swear my skin never looked better once I dropped my routine down to a very simple cleanse, moisturise, vitamin c + spf (AM) and tretinoin (PM).”

Another said: “I’m down to a gentle cleanser, a face oil, retinol in the evenings, and sunscreen all day. My skin is so happy.”