'A Great British Institution': No 10 Defends Sandwiches After Kemi Badenoch Says They Aren't 'Real Food'

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch. Getty Images via Getty Images

No.10 has defended the humble sandwich after Kemi Badenoch said it was not “real food”.

The Tory leader revealed her apparent distaste for the bread-based snack in an interview with The Spectator.

She said: “What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps.

“I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time.

“There’s no time.... Sometimes I will get a steak... I’m not a sandwich person, I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast.”

Advertisement

Badenoch also revealed she “will not touch bread if it’s moist”.

Asked about prime minister Keir Starmer’s views on Badenoch’s comments, his official spokesman said: “I think he was surprised to hear the leader of the opposition has a steak brought in for lunch.

“The prime minister is quite happy with a sandwich lunch. It’s a great British institution.”

The spokesman claimed the sandwich industry is worth £8 billion a year to the British economy.

He said the PM enjoys a tuna sandwich and occasionally a cheese toastie.

The row took a further twist when Badenoch posted a video highlighting the Tories’ opposition to changes to inheritance tax rules which will hit farmers.

She said: “The PM has time to respond to my jokes about lunch but no time for the farmers who produce our food.”

Advertisement