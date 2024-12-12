Kemi Badenoch Says Sandwiches Are Not A 'Real Food' And Only Meant For Breakfast

Kemi Badenoch via Associated Press

Kemi Badenoch has just revealed her rather passionate take on sandwiches in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Spectator magazine about her first month as the Conservative Party leader, she first dismissed the idea of relaxation – “What’s decompressing, what’s that?” – before claiming she does not even stop for lunch.

She said: “What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps.

“I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time.

“There’s no time.... Sometimes I will get a steak... I’m not a sandwich person, I don’t think sandwiches are a real food, it’s what you have for breakfast.”

Badenoch also added: “I will not touch bread if it’s moist.”

Intentionally or not, her bizarre remarks come 10 years and six months after then-leader of the opposition Ed Miliband became an internet meme for eating a bacon sandwich rather inelegantly.

Badenoch then took aim at anyone demanding to see her policies after just one month in the job.

She said: “Trying to get people to be patient, I think, is one of the big challenges. People want instant gratification.”

Her words do not exactly align with James Cleverly, the Tory backbencher who tried and failed to run to be party leader himself.

He told LBC the Tories should be “offering up solutions” to fix the UK, instead of just “pointing at problems” with the government.

Badenoch also compared her role as the new leader for the oldest political party in the country to a “start-up,” and pledged to introduce plenty of “red meat” in her 2029 election manifesto.

At one moment in the interview, Badenoch even said she associated herself with Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones, a character who is initially lauded as a great leader, but who becomes a tyrant in the final season and is assassinated.

According to Badenoch, Daenerys is a “much misunderstood character”.

The Tory leader is known for her spiky remarks, having repeatedly triggered backlash throughout her election campaign after claiming maternity pay is “excessive”, joking a tenth of civil servants should be “in prison” and suggesting not all “cultures are equally valid”.