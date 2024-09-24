A New Covid Variant Is Sweeping The UK, These Are The Symptoms

Unsplash

A new Covid-19 variant has been spreading throughout Europe, and now, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), cases are soaring across the UK, too.

The new variant is known as “XEC” and, while experts say that this variant is more contagious than others, and can therefore spread faster, the current vaccines in place can protect against it.

Advertisement

Speaking to New Scientist, William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee said: “You can think of these new variants as great-grandchildren or grandchildren of omicrom.”

This means that the symptoms are less severe than earlier iterations of SARS-CoV strains, and that it spreads more quickly.

What are the symptoms of the Covid XEC variant?

According to the BBC, symptoms are thought to be the same cold or flu-like ones as before:

a high temperature

aches

tiredness

a cough or sore throat

While the UKHSA has urged that testing isn’t necessary, you can get tests from your local pharmacy and vaccines are available to:

adults aged 65 years and over

those living in a care home for older adults

those over the age of six months in a clinical risk group

some front-line NHS, care home and social care workers

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA Deputy Director, said: “It is normal and expected for viruses to genetically change over time. UKHSA continues to monitor all available information relating to emerging Covid variants in the UK and internationally, and to publish our data regularly.

“Vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness from Covid-19, and we urge those who are contacted by the NHS to come forward to receive their autumn vaccine.”