NHS 111 Is Now Providing A New Mental Health Service, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

People facing a mental health crisis in England can now access support through NHS 111.

The service, which is available now, offers another vital lifeline to those experiencing mental health difficulties. A similar service is available in Scotland and Wales.

According to the BBC: “The number connects to a local team of call handlers with mental health training, alongside nurses and clinicians who are available around the clock.

“The team can organise a mental health assessment, send out a crisis team and flag up help available in the local area. A talking-therapy service is also available - people can refer themselves to it online via nhs.uk”

How to access the NHS mental health helpline

The mental health charity Mind estimates that around two million people on waiting lists for NHS mental health care and the latest NHS figures show that mental health services have treated an extra one million people a year compared with six years ago.

The new integrated service can give patients of all ages, including children, the chance to be listened to by a trained member of staff who can help direct them to the right place, says NHS director for mental health Claire Murdoch.

“So, if you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support, please call 111, and select the mental health option.”

The mental health option is option 2, so those looking for support can simply call 111 and choose option 2 to be directed to the support that they need.

Rethink Mental Illness chief executive Mark Winstanley said: “A mental health crisis is traumatic and disorientating, and getting help as quickly as possible is vital. The last thing people need when they or a loved-one is in crisis, is uncertainty about where to turn.

“The NHS have made it easier to access urgent support via 111, building on provision already in place through crisis lines. We welcome this important step.”

Help and support: