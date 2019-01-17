A Plant-Based Diet Could Save Planet And Increase Life Expectancy, Scientists Say

A “planetary health diet” requiring a massive shift from meat to vegetable consumption is needed to protect the well-being of future generations and the planet, according to experts.

The EAT-Lancet Commission findings suggest that moving to healthier, more sustainable eating habits around the world could prevent 11 million premature deaths per year by 2050.

It would also reduce the damaging effects of climate change, soil erosion, deforestation and loss of biodiversity.

Professor Tim Lang, one of the authors from City, University of London, said: “The food we eat and how we produce it determines the health of people and the planet, and we are currently getting this seriously wrong.

“We need a significant overhaul, changing the global food system on a scale not seen before in ways appropriate to each country’s circumstances.

“While this is unchartered policy territory and these problems are not easily fixed, this goal is within reach and there are opportunities to adapt international, local and business policies.”

But the benefits come at a price. Red meat and sugar consumption would have to halve at least, while that of nuts, fruits, vegetables and legumes such as lentils and chickpeas must double.

By 2050, the world population is expected to reach 10 billion – but the Earth only has finite resources for food production.

Current diets, with a growing emphasis on Western-style high calorie foods laden with saturated fats, are pushing the planet beyond its natural boundaries while causing ill-health and early death, the researchers claim.