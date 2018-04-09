So it’s no surprise then that silent horror film ‘A Quiet Place’ is really proving divisive among the two groups.

Cinema-goers usually fall into one of two camps - those who love nothing more than munching through a bottomless tub of popcorn, and those who get enraged by even the tiniest noise during a film.

The film, starring real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, tells the story of a family who have to live mutely as they hide from monsters who hunt by sound.

Therefore, much of the film takes place in total and utter silence, meaning you can hear a pin dropping (or a kernel being crunched) in the cinema.

Some snackers have been left not only terrified by the film, but also too scared to eat, while other less-considerate ones have been winding up fellow audience members with their noisy masticating.

As a result, there has been some rather amusing reaction on social media: