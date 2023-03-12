Politicsgary linekerscott benton

A Tory MP Tried To Make A Point About Match Of The Day And It Backfired Spectacularly

The programme was cut to just 20 minutes after a boycott by presenters following the Gary Lineker row.

Politics Editor, HuffPost UK.

Scott Benton tried to take a swipe at Gary Lineker
Parliament/PA Images

A Tory MP was roasted on Twitter after he waded into the Gary Lineker row by insisting Match of the Day is better without him.

Scott Benton said it was the “best episode in years” even though it only last 20 minutes and had no presenter, pundits or regular commentators.

The Blackpool South MP said the earlier-than-usual finish meant “I could make the pub for last orders”.

He then added “What’s not to like” with a ‘shrug’ emoji.

But almost immediately, Twitter users pointed out the basic flaws in his argument.

Some poked fun at the MP’s suggestion that Match of the Day doesn’t normally show all of that day’s Premier League goals.

Benton's comment got roasted
Twitter
Benton's tweet backfired
Twitter

Others cast doubt on his comment about going to the pub after the programme ended.

Twitter users cast doubt on Benton's claims
Twitter
Twitter users doubted Benton's comments
Twitter
Benton's tweet sparked a backlash
Twitter

Others, however, were more succinct in their criticism of the MP’s tweet.

