A Tory MP Tried To Make A Point About Match Of The Day And It Backfired Spectacularly

Scott Benton tried to take a swipe at Gary Lineker Parliament/PA Images

A Tory MP was roasted on Twitter after he waded into the Gary Lineker row by insisting Match of the Day is better without him.

Scott Benton said it was the “best episode in years” even though it only last 20 minutes and had no presenter, pundits or regular commentators.

Advertisement

The Blackpool South MP said the earlier-than-usual finish meant “I could make the pub for last orders”.

He then added “What’s not to like” with a ‘shrug’ emoji.

👍 Best #MatchOfTheDay episode in years.



⚽️ Had all the goals in

🤫No ‘expert’ analysis

🍺 And finished quicker than usual so I could make the pub for last orders.



What’s not to like 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ky35Dexmd0 — Scott Benton MP 🇬🇧🏴 🍊 (@ScottBentonMP) March 11, 2023

But almost immediately, Twitter users pointed out the basic flaws in his argument.

Some poked fun at the MP’s suggestion that Match of the Day doesn’t normally show all of that day’s Premier League goals.

Benton's comment got roasted Twitter

Advertisement

Benton's tweet backfired Twitter

Others cast doubt on his comment about going to the pub after the programme ended.

Twitter users cast doubt on Benton's claims Twitter

Twitter users doubted Benton's comments Twitter

Benton's tweet sparked a backlash Twitter

Others, however, were more succinct in their criticism of the MP’s tweet.