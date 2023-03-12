A Tory MP Tried To Make A Point About Match Of The Day And It Backfired Spectacularly

A Tory MP was roasted on Twitter after he waded into the Gary Lineker row by insisting Match of the Day is better without him.
Scott Benton said it was the “best episode in years” even though it only last 20 minutes and had no presenter, pundits or regular commentators.
The Blackpool South MP said the earlier-than-usual finish meant “I could make the pub for last orders”.
He then added “What’s not to like” with a ‘shrug’ emoji.
But almost immediately, Twitter users pointed out the basic flaws in his argument.
Some poked fun at the MP’s suggestion that Match of the Day doesn’t normally show all of that day’s Premier League goals.
Others cast doubt on his comment about going to the pub after the programme ended.
Others, however, were more succinct in their criticism of the MP’s tweet.