Breaking Bad Star Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Name

The actor, who was born Aaron Paul Sturtevant, recently filed a petition to make his show business moniker official.

He’s also filed paperwork to establish uniformity across his whole family’s names, according to legal papers obtained by the site.

That means Aaron and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, along with their four-year-old daughter, Story, and infant son will all go by the last name Paul.

Aaron and Lauren’s two children have already had the last name Paul since their births, according to Page Six, with the petition aiming to change the lad’s name from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul, TMZ noted.

Aaron and his wife Lauren Parsekian, who will now be legally known as Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

To fans of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul may always be known as the meth-cooking Jesse Pinkman, aka Cap’n Cook, the business partner to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.

The two Emmy winners reunited recently to promote their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, and demonstrate how to make a “Bloody Hell” drink for Halloween.

