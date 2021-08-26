ABBA Tease Cryptic New Project Three Years After Announcing New Music Is In The Works

ABBA have teased an exciting new mystery project – over three years after it was first announced the group had come together to record new music.
Back in April 2018 (remember those halcyon days?), the four members of ABBA announced that they’d secretly reformed to create new music together, which would be performed by holograms of the band – dubbed “ABBAtars” – on an upcoming tour.
In the years since, ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have occasionally teased what’s in store for fans, but we’ve not heard even a snippet of new material from the chart-topping Swedish four-piece.
However, it looks like that could all be about to change.
On Thursday morning, The Sun reported that ABBA will be releasing the first of their new tracks on Friday 3 September, which will coincide with an announcement about their “ABBAtars” going on tour.
Following this, a verified Twitter account called ABBA Voyage posted its first cryptic tweet, revealing that there’ll be some class of announcement from the Swedish group on Thursday 2 September.
While ABBA initially only said they’d recorded two new songs – titled I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down – songwriters Benny and Björn have since revealed that they have even more new recordings in the bag, with five new tracks thought to have been completed.
“[They’re] definitely ABBA’s sound – that hadn’t gone,” Björn said in 2018 of the recording sessions.
“The minute the two ladies started singing together in the studio, there it was – the same sound. They’re slightly lower [in range] now but the sound is the same.”
ABBA shot to international fame when they won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, and went on to score nine number one singles in the UK, including signature hits like Dancing Queen, Take A Chance On Me, The Winner Takes It All and Super Trouper.
They eventually disbanded in 1983, but have since enjoyed several resurgences in popularity, thanks in no small part to the release of the greatest hits collection ABBA Gold and the success of the films Mamma Mia! and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!.