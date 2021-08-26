ABBA Tease Cryptic New Project Three Years After Announcing New Music Is In The Works

ABBA have teased an exciting new mystery project – over three years after it was first announced the group had come together to record new music. Back in April 2018 (remember those halcyon days?), the four members of ABBA announced that they’d secretly reformed to create new music together, which would be performed by holograms of the band – dubbed “ABBAtars” – on an upcoming tour. In the years since, ABBA members Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have occasionally teased what’s in store for fans, but we’ve not heard even a snippet of new material from the chart-topping Swedish four-piece. However, it looks like that could all be about to change.

Michel GINFRAY via Getty Images The four members of ABBA pictured in Paris in 1979

On Thursday morning, The Sun reported that ABBA will be releasing the first of their new tracks on Friday 3 September, which will coincide with an announcement about their “ABBAtars” going on tour. Following this, a verified Twitter account called ABBA Voyage posted its first cryptic tweet, revealing that there’ll be some class of announcement from the Swedish group on Thursday 2 September.

While ABBA initially only said they’d recorded two new songs – titled I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down – songwriters Benny and Björn have since revealed that they have even more new recordings in the bag, with five new tracks thought to have been completed. “[They’re] definitely ABBA’s sound – that hadn’t gone,” Björn said in 2018 of the recording sessions. “The minute the two ladies started singing together in the studio, there it was – the same sound. They’re slightly lower [in range] now but the sound is the same.”

Michael Putland via Getty Images ABBA during a photo-shoot in 1976