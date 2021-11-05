ABBA’s ninth studio album - and their first release in 40 years - is finally here.

To say expectations are high would be somewhat of an understatement. But after four decades of waiting (well not really waiting, because no one - not even ABBA themselves - expected to release a brand new studio album), have they delivered?

The reviews are in, and they’re a decidedly mixed bunch...

“The glamour promised by this album’s two terrific singles goes horribly unfulfilled.... Don’t Shut Me Down’s impact was unexpected and exciting and it became Abba’s first Top 10 hit since 1981, charging Voyage with the promise of forward motion and glamour – qualities that felt wildly attractive in our messy, mid-Covid times. And so it is hard to reckon with the disappointment that Abba’s ninth album delivers, as it prefers to languish in often bafflingly retrograde settings.”

“They’ve owned the traumas and triumphs of their past with admirable honesty on Voyage. It’s a terrific, family-friendly smorgasbord of a record that delivers all the classic ABBA flavours. I think we can let them go now.”

“The lyrics retain an odd Swedish-to-English formality, which was perhaps always part of Abba’s off-kilter appeal, although the downbeat subject matter can be an awkward fit with the tone of triumphant return. It may just be an odd effect of ex-husbands writing for ex-wives, but the women in these songs are constantly apologising for unreasonable behaviour and letting their saintly partners down.”