According To A Dentist, We’ve Been Using Mouthwash Wrong

When it comes to dental hygiene, I thought I had it nailed. The brushing teeth, scraping tongue, water flosser, mouthwash routine twice a day has my mouth feeling fresh and bright every day.

It turns out though, that I have been doing it wrong all along and my smugness around dental health was somewhat unfounded because, according to Dr Slaine Ker, Cosmetic Dentist and Founder of The Row Dental, we actually shouldn’t be using mouthwash twice a day.

Damn.

The potential negative impacts of using mouthwash

Dr Ker shared some of the harms that mouthwash can do to our mouths:

The alcohol content can do more harm than good

As many traditional mouthwashes contain high levels of alcohol, this often leads to a dry mouth. This then leads to a decrease in saliva production, which is essential for rinsing food particles and bacteria away. Without sufficient saliva, our mouths are more at risk of tooth decay and gum disease.

Acidic ingredients can cause damage to the teeth



Mouthwashes often contain acids such as citric acid or phosphoric acid, to enhance flavour or efficacy. Over time, these acids can weaken tooth enamel, making the teeth more susceptible to erosion and decay.

Mouthwashes can cause a bacterial imbalance

While mouthwash can kill harmful bacteria, it can unfortunately also disturb the balance of bacteria in the mouth. This can lead to a potential overgrowth of harmful bacteria, contributing to oral health issues.

It could be masking oral health problems

While mouthwash can provide temporary relief from bad breath or minor oral problems, regular use of mouthwash can also mask underlying health issues such as gum disease or tooth decay.

Mouthwash can cause discolouration



Some mouthwashes contain ingredients that may cause teeth staining over time, especially if they contain high levels of chlorhexidine or other chemical agents.

What is the best kind of mouthwash to use?

Dr Ker recommends that if you’re hoping to minimise the potential negative effects of mouthwash on your teeth, consider the following:

Choose alcohol-free mouthwashes or those with lower alcohol content

Opt for mouthwashes that are pH-balanced and free from harsh acids

Use mouthwash as directed and avoid excessive or prolonged rinsing

Incorporate regular brushing and flossing into your oral hygiene routine

Consult with your dentist or dental hygienist for personalised recommendations on oral care products and usage