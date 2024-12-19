According To Experts, This Is How Much Deep Sleep You Actually Need

Unsplash Unsplash

If there’s one thing we love to do as adults, it’s complain about how tired we are and how little sleep we’re getting. Often muttered over the first coffee of the day or to explain shortcomings, our relationship with sleep affects all manner of things.

It’s little wonder, really, given that according to current YouGov stats, less than a third (31%) of adults say that they’re getting the recommended 7 hours of sleep every night.

While many of us may be guilty of trying to claim back some z’s during lunchtime naps or a quick 30 minutes snoozing on the sofa after work, we’re still likely missing out on deep sleep. Which is concerning as, according to the experts at The Sleep Foundation, not getting enough deep sleep can cause learning difficulties, make you susceptible to infection, and put you at risk for long-term health concerns.

So, how much deep sleep do you actually need?

The experts at Health say: “The exact number of time a person spends in deep sleep will vary. In essence, you will spend a total of about 25% of your night in a deep sleep phase.

“You can calculate the time you spend in deep sleep by noting how much sleep you typically get per night, and allotting 25% of that total to deep sleep. For example, an adult who gets 8 hours of sleep will spend about 120 minutes in deep sleep.”

So, if you’re not getting the recommended hours of sleep, you’re definitely not benefitting enough from deep sleep.

Health also reveals that every decade of an adult’s life, deep sleep decreases by 2%, for many people over the age of 60, deep sleep is barely present or not present at all.

Better make the most of it while we can.

How to get more deep sleep

The Sleep Foundation recommends the following steps for ensuring you settle into deep sleep:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day

Reduce caffeine and alcohol in the hours before bed

Keep your bedroom dark, cool and quiet