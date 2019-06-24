A suspected acid attack victim has posted a selfie showing his injuries on Snapchat, issuing a threat to the people responsible.

Alongside a selfie, he posted the caption: “You f***ed up, you should’ve killed me…Long..Snm”.

‘Snm’ is a slang acronym for ‘Say no more’; the post also includes emojis of a red cross followed by baseball cap in the photograph.

The message comes after footage emerged on Saturday of the suspected attack on two men in east London.

In the one minute clip, two men can be seen throwing the suspected corrosive substance through car windows before fleeing the scene in a blue vehicle.

As they throw the suspected corrosive substance at their victims, the attackers shouted expletives such as p****hole’.

The victims, clearly distressed, escaped from the car and began taking off their clothes in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

People then gathered around and tried to help the men, whose identities have yet to be revealed, and one person poured water over their bodies in an attempt to wash off the substance.

Police were called to Hackney Downs, in east London, at 7.21pm on Friday following reports of a corrosive substance being thrown at the individuals in their car after a chase.

A spokesperson said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene two males, aged 20s, were found suffering from substance burns. Both injured males were taken to east London hospitals where their condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

“Officers from Hackney are investigating. No arrests have been made.”

Both victims were escorted to hospital with injuries where their condition was assessed as non-life threatening but potentially life changing.