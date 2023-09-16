Actors Are Auctioning Off Completely Bonkers Services To Raise Money During Strikes

LOADING ERROR LOADING

If you’ve ever yearned for a watercolor portrait of your dog painted by John Lithgow, there’s no need to beg — you can have it.

That is, if you’re willing to shell out thousands of dollars for a good cause.

Celebrities are offering up their time, precious memorabilia, and, uh, lesser-known talents, to raise money as part of the Union Solidarity Coalition, a charity that was set up this year to financially support Hollywood crew members who are out of work due to the writers strike, Variety reported.

Advertisement

TV and film writers, and more recently, actors, are on strike over pay and working conditions. The Union Solidarity Coalition explains on its website that it’s raising funds for unionized crew members because the ongoing strikes are putting many workers in the entertainment industry at risk of not qualifying for health insurance next quarter.

So, to make sure out-of-work crew members can get the medical care they need, the coalition got famous folks to offer up some goods and services on eBay. The online auction opened for bids on Tuesday evening and runs through Sept. 22.

Some of the offerings are pretty tame — like a Hawaiian shirt signed by Weird Al Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe, or an apron signed by the cast of “The Bear.”

Advertisement

As you can imagine, when the news hit X, formerly Twitter, people had some very funny things to say about these auctions.

Me showing up for my walk with Adam Scott https://t.co/JpKFI83VDb pic.twitter.com/fFglqPdShX — Hagby 🦦 (@abbyinthealps) September 14, 2023

Inevitably, the more outrageous celebrity offerings also sparked a meme, with social media users imagining what they’d like their favorite celebrity to auction off.

Best part? Unlike participating in the auction itself, reading people’s hilarious auction ideas is totally free. Check them out below!

This is the one for me pic.twitter.com/Ks95Oil6qv — Keith Goulette 🪦 (@keithgdesigns) September 14, 2023

Advertisement

If they had this one it would’ve gotten me to empty my savings account https://t.co/FZWYfZfNeW pic.twitter.com/1leFNMg59m — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 13, 2023

would go into credit card debt if they had this one https://t.co/NkYtcL94gp pic.twitter.com/pWPTIUF5wa — lissy (@babeygirlmac) September 14, 2023

Advertisement

Priceless actually. Who are you asking Hannah Waddingham to shame?👀 https://t.co/FanP7Ddlrt pic.twitter.com/fF68rtk3vA — Rachel (@weltonandwadds) September 14, 2023

“Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss will tell you exactly what happened between the two of them.”



$83,000,000 https://t.co/TwHedxQNxM pic.twitter.com/YnPIVcELYy — mm (@Maroonmenacee) September 14, 2023