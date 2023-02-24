Adam Lambert Says Harry Styles Queerbaiting Accusations 'Insult Gay People's Intelligence'

Adam Lambert Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Adam Lambert has defended Harry Styles over accusations of queerbaiting, saying the claims are an “insult” to “gay people’s intelligence”.

The As It Was singer has faced criticism throughout his solo career, with some claiming he courts an LGBTQ+ audience with his gender-defying aesthetics while declining to publicly label his sexuality.

During an interview with iNews, former American Idol star Adam said he sees both sides of the argument, as others have pointed out that Harry is an ally to the queer community, and no one should be forced to publicly announce how they identify.

“I get the concern,” Adam said. “But OK, so if you’re a gay man and you like Harry Styles, do you like him because he has a rainbow flag on stage or because you like his songs? Is the rainbow flag not just icing on the cake?

“It’s almost underestimating the intelligence of gay people to claim queerbaiting. We’re not that gullible, are we?”

He added: “I think people just like to find things to bitch about.”

Harry previously responded to accusations of queerbaiting levelled against him during an interview with Rolling Stone last year.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” he said.

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

In a previous interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Harry also explained why he does not choose to label his sexuality.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he said.

