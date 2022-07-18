Whatever Your Fitness Identity, This Is Why You Should Add Rowing To Your Training Regime

Hydrow Rowing with Hydrow ticks every box when it comes to a fun, cross-training workout.

The key to maintaining your fitness regime? It’s finding that sweet spot where you aren’t yawning at the thought of doing the same workout for the billionth time… or overdoing exercise to the point where you can’t walk the next day.

Keeping fit is all about embracing variety, in terms of the workouts you’re trying and the muscle groups you’re training. Not only because it’ll help you to stay motivated and enjoy what you’re doing, but mixing up your training is key to improving flexibility and speed, as well as aiding muscle recovery.

Advertisement

Hydrow is the immersive at-home rowing machine designed to complement every fitness identity, whether you’re a runner, a cyclist, a triathlete, a skier… or just looking to mix up your everyday workout routine.

Cross-training is fun… and good for your body

Cross-training targets a range of muscle groups so you can add variety to your exercise routine without overuse and putting yourself at risk of injury.

As a low-impact exercise with a library of over 4,000 live and on-demand workouts to choose from, rowing with Hydrow ticks every box when it comes to a fun and rewarding cross-training routine.

Hydrow Integrating an indoor rowing workout into your exercise lineup twice a week helps you learn new skills and keeps you mentally fresh.

Advertisement

Cross-training with a rowing machine can work muscle groups that often get neglected, while also preventing injury

A rower is the single most effective piece of equipment for a full-body workout, combining cardio and strength in one. Rowing uses 86% of major muscle groups – across nine in total – including the abs, arms, back and legs.

This includes activating the glutes, hamstrings and quads. Cross-training with a rowing machine can reduce your risk of injury by strengthening underused muscles and giving those overworked areas a rest when needed.

Calling all runners: rowing is your friend (that even optimises recovery)

The core, back and arms tend to be weaker muscle groups for runners, but rowing strengthens those areas, especially your leg muscles, to help improve your running endurance.

Alternating your runs with rows encourages active recovery (be sure to add in rest periods, too). Rowing is a very well-balanced workout because, while being low-impact and non-weight bearing, it still increases blood flow to working muscles.



This handy runner’s programme is the perfect way for runner’s to get started on their rowing journey



Advertisement

MoMo Productions via Getty Images Alternating your runs with rows encourages active recovery.

Cyclists and triathletes with overuse injuries should consider rowing, too

Overuse injuries are all-too-common in cyclists and triathletes, with as many as 49% getting injured while training for their next big event (over 90% of those training for longer triathlons like Ironman races suffer from soft-tissue overuse). Integrating rowing into triathlon training can help build strength and oxygen capacity in a variety of muscle groups, plus rowing workouts typically alternate between aerobic and anaerobic intervals, which improves overall performance.

Rowing workouts are great for shaking up your fitness routine

Integrating an indoor rowing workout into your exercise lineup twice a week helps you learn new skills and keeps you mentally fresh. A sample cross-training workout which involves the Hydrow rowing machine could include an endurance climb row, rowing pulls, push-ups, crunches, squat jumps, reverse lunges, burpees and planks. You can also cross-train with Hydrow’s On-the- Mat sessions. These yoga, Pilates, strength and mobility training workouts are all also available on the app, so you can work out with Hydrow wherever you are.

Hydrow Hydrow allows you to be transported to a world where boats pass you on the water.

Travel the world each time you get on your Hydrow, so no workout is ever boring

Hydrow isn’t just a physical workout – indoor rowing can do wonders for your mental health, too. Firstly, there’s the endorphin release that comes with each row, which can help ease anxiety and gives you an energy boost first thing in the morning (or whenever you fancy jumping on your Hydrow).

Advertisement

But there’s more. Hydrow’s Live Outdoor Reality™ feature puts you out on the water every time you row. Enjoy the rivers from Italy to Boston with a fully immersive, panoramic experience that gets you up close and personal with the sights and sounds of the waterways.

Whether you’re gearing up for a solo ride or rowing as part of a team, Hydrow allows you to be transported to a world where boats pass you on the water, dolphins flip in the air and the sharp splash of your oars powering through water accompanies every stroke.

Rowing burns a ton of calories in a really short amount of time

If you’re time-poor but want to squeeze in an intensive workout, rowing can burn close to 400 calories in just half an hour.