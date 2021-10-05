Adele, Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg and Reese Witherspoon were among the stars reacting to Monday’s widespread outages for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The online giants went offline for many users around the world, causing chaos for those who rely on the platforms.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, released a statement on Monday evening, confirming the sites were beginning to come back online.

Twitter remained one of the only major social media platforms unaffected and users shared their reactions on the site.

Adele, who has updated her social media profiles ahead of an apparent imminent release of her new album, replied to a tweet from Twitter’s official account.

“Hello literally everyone,” Twitter said in a joke about an influx of users.

Adele replied: “Hiya babes!”