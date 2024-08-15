We Can't Stop Watching These Videos Of Adele Soldiering On Despite The Torrential Rain

Adele performing in Munich on Wednesday night X/Passionveveta/ColynElliott/

Adele once sang about setting fire to the rain, and on Wednesday night, she proved she had no issues singing in it, either.

The 16-time Grammy winner is currently in the middle of her 10-night Adele In Munich residency, for which a purpose-built stadium has been built in the middle of the German city.

Having reached the halfway point of the residency on Wednesday night, Adele found herself battling with the elements, as she found herself being pelted with torrential rain as the show continued.

But to give the Easy On Me singer the credit she deserves, she barely batted her immaculate lashes despite the heavy downpour, as evidenced in fan videos from the event…

Here’s to real music. Here’s to live music. Here’s to real artistry #AdeleInMunich



pic.twitter.com/E68wHm5EYo — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) August 14, 2024

Adele is performing in a torrential downpour rn omg😭😂 pic.twitter.com/0VHUde1MXg — Colyn (@colynelliott) August 14, 2024

adele performing love in the dark in the pouring rain is truly magical pic.twitter.com/6I7diHDFpO — fran sainz⁵⁵🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) August 14, 2024

adele singing skyfall while the rain is pouring so hard— THIS IS CINEMA. pic.twitter.com/aB3NvBTwXC — fran sainz⁵⁵🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) August 14, 2024

And if you’re wondering, the storm carried on all the way to the end of the show, meaning fans actually got to see Adele performing Set Fire To The Rain in very fitting conditions…

as if some hard rain and thunder would stop Adele from performing when she LITERALLY could set fire to the rain pic.twitter.com/cROZr6zWnB — fran sainz⁵⁵🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) August 14, 2024

adele performing set fire to the rain while LITERALLY setting fire to the rain will go down in history books ⛈️🔥 pic.twitter.com/UJsu6gsskp — fran sainz⁵⁵🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) August 14, 2024

Adele with not a single fuck to give performing like the legend she is during an epic storm . Thank you! What a night ! @Adele #Adele #AdeleinMunich pic.twitter.com/eI6r9YLtHH — CelticTigress (@Celtic__Tigress) August 14, 2024

Still, we’re pleased to see she changed into some sensible footwear for the extreme conditions.

Adele announced her unique Munich residency earlier this year, telling fans at the time: “a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!”

The chart-topping star added: “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

Adele In Munich will come to an end later this month, with her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas then set to wrap up with a final string of shows in October and November.