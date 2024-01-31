Adele Confirms Series Of Unique Live Shows To Close 'This Beautiful Phase Of My Life And Career'

Adele performing in Las Vegas last week Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele has announced her first live shows in mainland Europe in eight years.

On Wednesday morning, the 16-time Grammy winner announced she would see out the latest era of her career with a string of live shows in Munich, Germany.

The Easy On Me singer revealed these four dates are set to take place on 2, 3, 9 and 10 August in a custom-built stadium designed specifically for her “one-off” shows.

Advertisement

So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London's Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. pic.twitter.com/ouZiMCGmni — Adele (@Adele) January 31, 2024

She explained: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!

“Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!”

Advertisement

Adele continued: “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

“Guten Tag babes,” she signed off her message.

I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.

Guten Tag babes x



For further details, please visit https://t.co/4ioLMlWlzv — Adele (@Adele) January 31, 2024

Event organisers Live Nation teased: “Based at Munich Messe, Adele will perform in an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for these special shows.

“The bespoke arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.”

A rendering of what the unique venue will look like Live Nation

Advertisement

Fans hoping to catch Adele’s unique live shows this summer can find out more information and register for tickets on her official website here.

Since the release of her Grammy-winning fourth album 30 in 2021, Adele performed two shows at London’s Hyde Park and launched her ongoing Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, which is due to come to an end in June.