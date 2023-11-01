Adele Brought To Tears After Spotting A Familiar Face At Her Concert

Adele on stage in Las Vegas last year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele paused her concert over the weekend to give a shout-out to a guest with whom she shares a very special connection ― and who, if she has her way, could play a role in her future, too.

Video of Adele’s Saturday night performance in Las Vegas shows her spotting the doctor who delivered her son, Angelo, in the audience.

Advertisement

“Oh, my God, Colin,” the 16-time Grammy winner proclaims, as they share a heartfelt embrace. “I haven’t seen you in years.”

Adele appeared to get so choked up by the unexpected reunion that she was unable to carry on singing her 2015 single, When We Were Young.

“Sorry, will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby,” she told the crowd.

Adele got really emotional after she sees the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd while singing “When We Were Young”.



— #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/5NLDkoahEx — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) October 29, 2023

As it turns out, Adele ― who demonstrated her Halloween spirit by dressing up as Morticia Addams ― didn’t stop there.

Advertisement

Later in the show, she told the doctor that she’s “desperate for another baby,” adding: “So maybe I’ll give you a call.”

Adele shares Angelo, now 11, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The singer-songwriter has been in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul since mid-2021. In early 2022, she began publicly hinting that she and Paul are hoping to expand their family.

“I want a baby next year,” she said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in February of last year. “I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I’m having a baby.”