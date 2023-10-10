Rich Paul Gets Put On The Spot About Adele Marriage Rumours During US TV Interview

Rich Paul and Adele pictured at this year's Grammys Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Rich Paul got put on the spot about rumours he and Adele are now married during a live US TV appearance.

The sports agent was interviewed on CBS Mornings on Monday, where co-host Gayle King brought up the fact that Adele has previously referred to him as her husband.

“I also want to know about Adele,” Gayle said. “Only because Adele has said in the audience, ‘My husband is here,’ ‘I’m a wife’... would you just like to clarify? Would you like to share with the class? What would you like us to know?”

He replied: “You know Gayle that I don’t really talk about my personal life publicly, but if I’m going to give anybody some tea, it’s going to be [you].

“Let me say this. She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other.

“I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb... She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

“Everything that we did, that you thought was a detriment to you, today it puts me so far ahead of the competition”: @RichPaul4 discusses his new memoir, "Lucky Me," and reveals how the very challenges he once saw as obstacles now serve as the building blocks to his success. pic.twitter.com/KUaphmO08q — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 9, 2023

He continued: “I’m just not the type of person to put my personal life [out]. It’s not for the media, it’s not for the paparazzi. It’s for us.”

Gayle cheekily replied: “So when I see her, should I say, ‘Hi Mrs Paul’?”

“You can say whatever you want,” Rich insisted, as the hosts laughed.

Adele recently referred to herself as a “wife” while talking about not being a sports fan at her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football,” she told the crowd.

Just days earlier, she called Rich her “husband” when a female fan asking to marry the singer.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here,” she said.

Adele and Rich’s romance was made public in summer 2021, after they were spotted together at game five of the NBA finals in Phoenix.

Though she’s largely kept private about the relationship, Adele told Rolling Stone that she and Rich have an “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” partnership.

After the chart-topping star was spotted rocking a pear-shaped diamond on her left ring finger, she dismissed any speculation about an engagement, telling Elle magazine: “I just love high-end jewellery.”

