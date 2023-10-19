Adele Shares Drinking Status After Being A 'Borderline Alcoholic' In Her 20s

Adele Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele is adjusting to life as a teetotaler.

The Easy On Me singer told fans about how she’s cut out alcohol ― and how she’s been handling the change ― during an exchange at her Las Vegas residency that made the rounds on social media over the weekend.

“I stopped drinking, maybe, like, three and a half months ago,” Adele told a fan after she noticed them holding a “pint” sized whiskey sour.

Advertisement

“It’s boring. I mean, oh, my God, it’s boring,” the star said of sobriety. “I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine [too].”

Adele talking to her lottery seat winners about not drinking + “ I just realised my chicken fillets moved out of place n it looks like I’ve got 3 boobs ” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/eT9bh7jRlQ — A🤍 (@adelesgolden) October 14, 2023

Despite being dry, Adele was still up for a toast, telling the fan: “Enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous.”

The Hello singer reportedly opened up about her pandemic drinking behavior during another concert moment back in March.

Advertisement

“I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown,” she said, according to the Evening Standard. “It was 11 a.m., and I was definitely, like, four bottles of wine in — like we all were.”

“I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out,” she continued. “And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

The I Drink Wine artist admitted to long being “fascinated by alcohol” in a 2021 interview with Vogue, saying, “It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”

Help and support: