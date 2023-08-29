ITV Announces Another Musical Superstar Is Getting Their Own An Audience With... Special

Kylie Minogue is to take centre stage in her own An Audience With… special, ITV has confirmed.
Two years ago, the broadcaster revived the classic format for a special event fronted by Adele, ahead of the chart-topping singer’s fourth album 30.
On Tuesday afternoon, ITV confirmed they would be bringing back An Audience With… for another one-off special, with a different musical superstar at the helm.
An Audience With Kylie will see the chart-topping singer performing a series of hits from across her decades-spanning career, including her recent hit Padam Padam, as well as answering questions from the celebrities in attendance.
ITV has promised that Kylie’s special will take An Audience With… “to the next level”, with the event set to take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall in December.
Kylie said: “I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience with at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall!
“I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all.”
Kylie previously hosted her own An Audience With… during the show’s original run in 2001, during which she famously performed Especially For You with Kermit The Frog.
An Audience With Kylie will air on ITV later this year, following the release of the Australian pop singer’s 16th album Tension next month.
The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head star is currently riding a new wave of success, after her latest single Padam Padam gave Kylie her first solo top 10 in the UK in over a decade.