Kylie Minogue Finally Confirms The Worst Kept Secret In Pop

At long last, it’s been confirmed – Kylie Minogue is headed for Las Vegas.

The Australian pop legend announced her long-rumoured residency at a Los Angeles press conference on Thursday night.

Kylie will perform at the Venetian hotel’s Voltaire Nightclub, with the gigs beginning on the 3 November 2023.

She’s expected to take to the stage for at least 12 shows and tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 9 August.

VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

Kylie told reporters: “I want [the residency] to be the essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon.

“I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes.

“That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.”

The 1,000-seat venue will give fans the chance to get up close and personal with the Love At First Sight singer.

Kylie hasn’t performed in the States since 2011 when she took her Aphrodite: Les Follie tour to cities including New York, Houston and Orlando.

“I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas but as part of a tour,” she explained, according to the BBC. “When I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ’oh, this feels like a Vegas show.”

Explaining the timing for her decision, she added: “I was thinking years ago, I want to do it when I’m younger. I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career.

“So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

The news leaves question marks over whether a world tour will follow. Her 16rh studio album, Tension, is set for release in September.