Adele Makes Surprising Admission About The Future Of Her Music Career

Fans may be keeping their fingers crossed for new music from Adele, but the singer has revealed that she has other plans in mind for the time being.

The 16-time Grammy winner is due to resume her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in October this year, before she wraps up the following month.

She’s also due to perform her first live shows in mainland Europe in eight years with a string of stadium shows in Munich, Germany next month.

However, the Hello singer has also revealed that she does not plan to work on any new music once her scheduled live dates come to an end.

Speaking with German broadcaster ZDF, the British singer shared: “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”

Adele’s last album was 2021’s 30, which was nominated for six Grammy Awards and won the top prize, British Album Of The Year, at the Brit Awards in 2022.

While she has been performing plenty of gigs over the past couple years – including two huge shows at London’s Hyde Park in 2022 – it seems writing new songs is not on her priority list right now.

Adele’s comments echo what she told fans during a show earlier this year, when she shared: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.”

Elsewhere in her interview with ZDF, Adele spoke about the design of the bespoke pop-up stadium that’s being built for her upcoming shows.

“The screen is enormous,” she said, adding that the large amount of cameras will help “80,000 people feel like it’s just me and one of them”.

Adele’s Vegas residency was infamously pushed back as a result of production delays and the Covid pandemic, but eventually began in November 2022.