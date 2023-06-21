Adele Roberts To Leave Radio 1 After 8 Years, As New Weekend Breakfast Hosts Are Confirmed

Adele Roberts Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Adele Roberts is to leave Radio 1 after eight years, the station has announced.

The presenter, who first found fame on Big Brother in 2002, joined the BBC in 2012 as a presenter on 1Xtra before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 as the station’s Early Breakfast show host.

More recently, Adele has been heard hosting the Weekend Breakfast slot, airing on Saturdays and Sundays from 7am to 10.30am.

Adele, who has undergone treatment for bowel cancer and last year shared she was free from the disease, has already hosted her final show, which aired in May, the BBC said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Radio 1 boss Aled Haydn Jones paid tribute to Adele, saying: “Adele is thoroughly loved by the Radio 1 family and audience. She always puts others first; whether it’s key workers during the pandemic on her show, other people’s health during her own diagnosis of cancer, or supporting her fellow colleagues at the station.

“Adele ended her run of shows at Radio 1 while continuing to do all of this.

“She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything she has done over the last eight years for the station.”

The corporation said Adele would continue to be heard “across the radio as she continues to be part of the BBC family”, and is set to host a show on Radio 2 this Friday.

Meanwhile, her replacements as the co-hosts of Weekend Breakfast have also been confirmed as Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston.

Sam MacGregor & Danni Diston will join forces to co-host Radio 1’s new Weekend Breakfast show (Saturdays & Sundays, 7am – 10am) which will move from London to Cardiff.



Their first show will be on Saturday 9 September.

Congratulations @sam__macgregor & @dannidiston_ ❣️



1/4 pic.twitter.com/7s4SW9fc9M — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 21, 2023

As part of the change, the show will also relocate from London to Cardiff, broadcasting live from BBC Wales each Saturday and Sunday from 9 September.

The pair said in a statement: “We are SO excited to officially be joining the Radio 1 family! Having our own show is something we’ve both dreamed of since we can remember!

“Weekend Breakfast is always a great laugh, the listeners are brilliant and we can’t wait to get started!

“It means so much to us that we will be broadcasting live from BBC Cymru Wales in Cardiff. It’s the city where we became best mates, began presenting together and now, the city we proudly call home.

“Bringing the first daytime Radio 1 show to Wales is going to be so much fun, LETS DO THIS!”