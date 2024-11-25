Adele Shouts Out Her Son And 'Fiancé' In Tearful Speech As Her Vegas Residency Comes To An End

Adele pictured during the final night of her Las Vegas residency X/AdellyLove

Adele had a very emotional night as the curtain came down on her Las Vegas residency for good.

The Easy On Me singer launched her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum theatre in 2022, after a string of infamous setbacks led to the show being delayed by almost a year.

Having now been performing the show for two years, Adele gave her final Vegas performance on Saturday night – with a few very special guests in attendance.

A video recorded on the night depicts the Grammy winner embracing her 11-year-old son Angelo and partner Rich Paul while performing When We Were Young, with her mum also in the crowd for her final show.

Later in the night, Adele delivered a tearful speech thanking her son for his support.

“I chose to do a residency mainly because I fucking hate touring,” she joked to her fans. “But I chose to do a residency so I could keep [Angelo’s] life normal. And I did do that.

“And also… I get to be with him on a weekend now, because obviously he can’t always come [to see me perform]. So I love you to bits, peanut. Thank you.”

Shouting out her “partner” and “fiancé” Rich, she added: “Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I want to do.

“There have been times where I’m too tired or too emotionally drained, and you’re like, ‘Come, baby. Get up, there, let’s do it,’ so I appreciate that, and I still need to be treated like a baby panda.”

Rich Paul and Adele at a basketball game last year via Associated Press

Adele has made no secret of the fact she plans on taking an extended break now her residency is over, admitting earlier this year she wasn’t sure when she planned on ever making music again.

“It’s been wonderful,” she said of her Weekends With Adele shows. “And I will miss it terribly. I don’t know when I’ll next want to perform again. I’m not doing anything else, and I’m actually shitting myself about what I am going to do. I haven’t got any fucking plans. I guess I’ll just day-drink, that’s what I’ll be doing.

“But I can’t do that forever. Of course, I’ll be back. The only thing I’m good at is singing and things like that, I just don’t know when I’ll next want to go on stage. But I’ll miss you.”

Adele thanks son for being so patient with her and Rich Paul for always motivating her 🫶🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/zwhVGxpqgb — Melinda (@adelllylove) November 24, 2024

Earlier this year, Adele paused her residency while she performed a series of one-off concerts in Munich.