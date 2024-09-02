'I'll Hold You In My Heart': Tearful Adele Says Fans Won't See Her For An 'Incredibly Long Time'

Adele on stage at the Brit Awards in 2022 via Associated Press

Adele had an emotional moment during her final show in Munich over the weekend, where she confirmed plans to take an extended break from the spotlight.

The 16-time Grammy winner currently has just 10 shows left on her residency in Las Vegas, after which she told her fans that she will not see them “for an incredibly long time”.

“I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that,” she began, referring to her struggles with stage fright and anxiety. “But I am very fucking good at it.”

Adele continued: “I’ve really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done, and probably the longest I will ever do. And I have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency, because I was poorly earlier on in the year, so those got delayed. This was supposed to be my last show.

“After that I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart, through the whole length of my break, and I will fantasise about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years. And I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing. I just need a rest.”

Becoming tearful, Adele explained: “I’ve spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building.”

“I’ll miss you terribly,” she insisted. “I’ll remember these shows for eternity, they have been spectacular.”

Adele first spoke of her hopes to take a hiatus from performing in July.

“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” she said, while promoting her Munich shows. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”