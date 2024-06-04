Erm... It Turns Out The Fan Adele Fired Back At May Not Have Actually Said 'Pride Sucks'

Adele went viral over the weekend when she was caught on camera defending the LGBTQ+ community after a fan in the audience yelled out “Pride sucks” during her show.
Or… at least, that’s what she thought.
You see, since then, more footage of the incident has been shared online, and it sounds like the Grammy winner may well have misheard the man in question.
During her show on Saturday night – which happened to mark the beginning of Pride month – Adele took a moment to chat to her audience in Las Vegas about how her residency means Fridays are “really the beginning of my week, because that’s when I work”.
This prompted one man in the crowd to shout out, and while Adele may have heard “Pride sucks”, many people online are claiming that what we actually said was “work sucks”.
“What did you just say, did you say that Pride sucks?” Adele responded. “Did you come to my fucking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you fucking stupid?
She added: “Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you don’t have anything nice to say, shut up, alright?”
It’s perhaps understandable that Adele might be a bit sensitive on the subject of Pride, after being met with a backlash from some certain bigoted critics when she made a subtle display of solidarity with the queer community during last year’s Pride month.
Back in 2022, the Someone Like You singer performed at London’s British Summer Time Festival on the same day the city was holding its annual Pride celebrations.
To commemorate this, she gave an encore performance of When We Were Young draped in the progress Pride flag, having previously described the LGBTQ+ community as her “soulmates since I was really young”.