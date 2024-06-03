'Are You F***ing Stupid?': Adele Pulls No Punches After Audience Member Declares 'F*** Pride'

Adele on stage in Las Vegas back in January Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Adele had some choice words for a member of her audience in Las Vegas who declared “Pride sucks” during her show.

On Saturday night, the chart-topping singer was performing her Weekends With Adele live show, on what marked the beginning of Pride month.

Advertisement

When one member of the audience voiced an anti-LGBTQ+ opinion, it’s fair to say that the Grammy winner star was not having it.

“Did you come to my fucking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you fucking stupid?” she fired back.

Adele continued: “Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you don’t have anything nice to say, shut up, alright?”

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight:



“Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Adele performed at Hyde Park in London on the same day the city was holding its annual Pride celebrations.

To commemorate this, she came on stage for an encore performance of When We Were Young while draped in the progress Pride flag.

Adele on stage in Hyde Park in 2022 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

A year later, she also sported a Pride flag detail on her dress for a show in Vegas, and shared a sassy response on Instagram when some bigoted fans took issue with her subtle show of solidarity with the queer community.

Following the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, Adele also shared her support for the queer community, who she described as her “soulmates since I was really young”.

Advertisement

Adele previously became a celebrant so that she could officiate at Alan Carr’s wedding ceremony to his now-ex-husband Paul Drayton in 2018, even going as far as holding the reception at her home in Los Angeles.

Help and support: