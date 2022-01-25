Trigger Point's Adrian Lester Deletes Tweet Hinting At Character’s Fate After Tense Cliffhanger

Adrian Lester as Joel 'Nut' Nutkins in Trigger Point MATT FROST, JONATHAN FORD AND ROSS FERGUSON

Adrian Lester has deleted a tweet which appeared to hint at his character in the new ITV drama Trigger Point’s fate.

The series, which also stars Vicky McClure, follows a team of bomb disposal operatives amid a terror threat to London in the middle of a heatwave, and is executive produced by Line Of Duty boss Jed Mercurio.

Advertisement

On Sunday night, the first episode of the series ended with Adrian’s character Joel “Nut” Nutkins’ life hanging in the balance after a device exploded in a van he was standing next to.

While viewers will have to wait until this weekend to discover if Nut survives or not, Adrian got a bit ahead of himself in a tweet he posted on Monday morning.

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has chosen not to reveal exactly what Adrian’s post said, but after deleting it, he swiftly added: “Ahem... Seems my last [tweet] might have been a little ‘too soon’.”

Trigger Point began on Sunday night MATT FROST, JONATHAN FORD AND ROSS FERGUSON

While exec producer Jed Mercurio did not write Trigger Point, he has become synonymous with killing off big names early on in other shows he has worked on.

Advertisement

Daniel Mays’ character died in the second episode of the third series of Line Of Duty, with Martin Compston’s character in last year’s submarine drama Vigil was killed off within the first 10 minutes.

Speaking to GQ, Adrian previously said of working with Jed on the show: “As soon as I read the first episode, you read it, and it feels like a Jed Mercurio thriller. Not that he’s written it, but it has all the same mechanisms, and the correct beats, and it’s been skilfully executed.”