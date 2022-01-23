Trigger Point began on Sunday night MATT FROST, JONATHAN FORD AND ROSS FERGUSON

This article contains major spoilers for the first episode of Trigger Point.

We did warn you that ITV’s explosive new drama Trigger Point would have you on the edge of your seat, and now you see why, right?

The new thriller from the makers of Line Of Duty burst onto our screens in a blaze of tension and suspense on Sunday night, as we were thrust into the risky world of bomb disposal operatives Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, played by Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester.

The first episode saw the expos called to a London housing estate to investigate a potential bomb factory.

But after successfully defusing an improvised explosive device, a series of discoveries suggested they were dealing with a much more serious terror threat.

After a shock ending, which saw the life of a major character hanging in the balance, here’s the questions we’ve been left asking…

Who tipped the police off about a ‘bomb factory’ and why?

The police raided Andy Phelan’s property after being tipped off about a potential bomb factory, but who made the call? And if it wasn’t the people behind the attack, how did they know?

There was also no bomb “factory” at Andy’s flat, so was the intelligence wrong, or had they been deliberately misled?

Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins

Why was Andy targeted?

On the surface of it, Andy seems like a victim in the bomb plot, with Lana also asserting this.

But if he is innocent and not involved, how did he come to be targeted by the terrorists in the first place?

The intruders also used keys to access the Phelan family’s flat, suggesting that Andy was a specific – rather than random – target.

What the hell was Lana thinking going for the light switch?

It doesn’t take an explosives expert to know that you probably shouldn’t go around turning lights on in a highly sensitive situation. Was this an indication that Lana could make further mistakes as the series progresses?

In a pre-show interview, Vicky McClure, who plays Lana, said her character is “scared she’s losing her instinct” as she deals with some personal problems, suggesting there is more to unpack here.

What is the significance of 1912 etched in the airing cupboard where the bomb was?

Police said it didn’t show up any links to a terrorist group when they investigated, so does it bare any significance, or is it a red herring? That is definitely something we know that they love to do in sister show Line Of Duty…

Why was the bathroom bomb a weak-charge, non-lethal, low-explosive device?

Nut suggested the device, which was filled with fireworks, posed a weak threat but this was actually to lure everyone outside into the open where they would have a bigger target – is this the correct assessment, or is there more to it?

How did the bombers bypass the jammers?

After spotting a phone on the suicide vest Andy was put in, Danny was jamming the phone lines in the area the entire time – however, the bombers still managed to ring the suicide vest. How? Could it be someone on the inside who had called it?

Danny

What did Nut spot in the van before it exploded?

Was it just an explosive device Nut noticed before he warned everyone to get away from the van, or was there also someone strapped to one? If so, it could reveal more clues about who is behind the attacks.

Does Nut survive?

Nut's life hangs in the balance

Talk about a cliffhanger.

While you’d think a major character played by a famous actor would be pretty much guaranteed to appear in the whole series, we know from Line Of Duty that this isn’t always the case.

While LOD creator Jed Mercurio only serves as the executive producer rather than the writer on Trigger Point, we wouldn’t be surprised if Daniel Brierley had decided to keep up with Jed’s tradition of killing off big names in the first few episodes of a new series.

Who is behind the attack?

Counter Terrorism revealed that two unregistered burner phones in different locations called the suicide vest, suggesting that it was an organised terror cell behind the attack – but who are they, who is involved and what do they want?

Samira Desai