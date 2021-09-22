ENTERTAINMENT
Vigil's Suranne Jones Reveals The Reason She Won't Be Crossing Over Into Line Of Duty

She's currently playing DCI Amy Silva in Vigil, which is made by the same producers as the BBC hit cop show.

Suranne Jones may be starring in a show made by the same people as Line Of Duty, but you won’t catch her crossing over into the world of AC-12 any time soon. 

The Vigil star has ruled out appearing in the hit BBC police drama as she would have to grapple with the show’s infamous acronyms. 

Suranne, who can currently be seen playing DCI Amy Silva in submarine whodunnint Vigil alongside Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston, told the Daily Express: “You watch something like Line of Duty (and the police officers) reel off all of the procedural stuff.

“And it’s like, ‘I want to give you a medal’, as it’s so hard to do and she (LoD star Vicky McClure) does it brilliantly, as do all of the guys in Line of Duty.”

Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva in Vigil

She added: “I wouldn’t rush to play another police officer because of those scenes, but this one (Vigil) is different.”

Vigil comes to a gripping conclusion on Sunday night, after last week’s cliffhanger saw Suranne’s character in a perilous situation, with viewers left wondering if she will survive. 

Meanwhile, there is still much speculation as to whether there will be another series of Line Of Duty. 

Line Of Duty's Martin Compston (right) also appears in Vigil

Creator and writer Jed Mercurio furiously shut down a journalist during an interview with The i when asked about a seventh season, despite fanning the flames with possible plot points in another interview.  

During this month’s National Television Awards, Adrain Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, teased that viewers might not have seen the last of AC-12 after the conclusion of the sixth series in May. 

The ceremony also saw Line Of Duty take home two prizes, winning Best Returning Drama and being awarded a Special Recognition gong for its huge cultural impact. 

Vigil concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. 

