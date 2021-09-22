Vigil's Suranne Jones Reveals The Reason She Won't Be Crossing Over Into Line Of Duty

Suranne Jones may be starring in a show made by the same people as Line Of Duty, but you won’t catch her crossing over into the world of AC-12 any time soon.

The Vigil star has ruled out appearing in the hit BBC police drama as she would have to grapple with the show’s infamous acronyms.

Suranne, who can currently be seen playing DCI Amy Silva in submarine whodunnint Vigil alongside Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston, told the Daily Express: “You watch something like Line of Duty (and the police officers) reel off all of the procedural stuff.

“And it’s like, ‘I want to give you a medal’, as it’s so hard to do and she (LoD star Vicky McClure) does it brilliantly, as do all of the guys in Line of Duty.”