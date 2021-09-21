Piers Morgan Reveals The Truth Behind Joan Collins And Martin Compston's Hilarious NTAs Mix-Up

Piers Morgan has revealed the truth behind a mix-up at the NTAs where it looked like Martin Compston was making a throat slitting gesture to Joan Collins. The Dynasty legend was left believing the Line Of Duty star “wanted to kill her” after he was spotted making the sign with his hand from the audience as she appeared on stage to present a prize at the awards earlier this month.

Shutterstock Joan Collins and Martin Compston

The moment went viral on Twitter, with many people seemingly puzzled as to why Martin had apparently had such a reaction to Joan. However, writing in his Daily Mail column, Piers – who is friends with both of the stars – revealed that actually Martin’s problem was with the fact Joan had walked on to Tina Turner’s Simply The Best. Admitting he was initially “equally baffled” by Martin’s behaviour, Piers revealed: “Compston’s throat slashing manoeuvre was because he’s a diehard Celtic fan and Simply The Best is the adopted anthem for their bitter rivals Rangers. “So, this had nothing to do with Dame Joan, but that might not cut any ice with the great lady who isn’t known for suffering either fools or perceived slights.”

Oh dear ...#MartinCompston's reaction to "Simply The Best" playing as Joan Collins takes the stage at the #NTAwards



Perhaps @nicolasturgeon will make him her new alter ego! pic.twitter.com/KJXfiH73Xn — ample viewpoint (@truthorbare) September 10, 2021

Piers revealed he had discussed the matter with Joan as they went for dinner later that week. Recalling the conversation, Piers recapped: ”‘Well, the standing ovation was a wonderful surprise!’ she exclaimed. ‘But then I looked down and saw this Line Of Duty actor sitting there scowling and cutting his hand across his throat and I couldn’t understand why he wanted to kill me!’ “I explained the Celtic/Rangers backdrop, sparing Compston a lifetime of Alexis Carrington-style vengeful wrath.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Piers Morgan