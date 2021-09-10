Piers Morgan Hits Back After Being Booed By NTAs Audience

Despite not actually being there, Piers Morgan ended up being one of the big talking points at the NTAs on Thursday night, when he was booed by some of the stars in attendance.

The former daytime star was in the running for Best Presenter at this year’s National Television Awards, against Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and eventual winners Ant and Dec.

When Piers’ name was called as a nominee during the ceremony – alongside a clip of him grilling former health secretary Matt Hancock on Good Morning Britain – members of the audience were heard booing, while others cheered.

Piers brushed this off the following morning on Twitter, while comparing himself to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.