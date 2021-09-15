Piers Morgan Was Just Named Best News Presenter At The TRIC Awards – Over Susanna Reid

Fresh from being booed at the NTAs last week, Piers Morgan just picked up one of the top prizes at the TRIC Awards. The annual industry awards took place on Wednesday afternoon, with Piers having been nominated in the News Presenter category. Although the divisive former daytime star had some stiff competition from the BBC’s Huw Edwards and his Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid, it was Piers who ended up going home with the TRIC Award after the ceremony.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Piers Morgan at the TRIC Awards on 15 September

Meanwhile, his old stamping ground Good Morning Britain came out on top in the Multi-Channel News category, ahead of BBC Breakfast and Sky News. Other winners on the night included Ant and Dec – who recently beat Piers in the Best Presenter category at the NTAs – and his former GMB colleague Kate Garraway, who was the recipient fo the TRIC Special Award.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Piers with former colleagues Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway on the red carpet

Piers’ TRIC Award win comes after 18 months of controversy for the presenter. While his GMB interviews with various cabinet ministers throughout the pandemic earned him praise for holding the government to account, he has also repeatedly come under fire for his comments about various public figures, namely Meghan Markle. After the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Piers cast doubt on a series of claims made by Meghan, including those about her mental health. These were widely condemned at the time, and led to more complaints being made to Ofcom about the broadcast than any other incident in the TV watchdog’s history.