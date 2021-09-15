Getty Nicki Minaj and Piers Morgan

Following the briefing, Piers described Nicki as “one of the rudest littler madams I’ve ever met” in a tweet, which he tagged her in. Piers tweeted: “Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives.” Nicki quickly tweeted back, insisting she had never met the former Good Morning Britain presenter. “Sir I’ve never met you,” she tweeted. “I know… we all look alike. ‘Rudest little madam’. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe.”

Piers then elaborated, accusing the Starships singer of blanking his three sons when he was a judge on America’s Got Talent and Nicki was a guest performer. Piers tweeted: “​​Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act - but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ - I know, we Brit names all sound alike.”

Nicki then accused Piers of “lying” and branded him a “stupid piece of shit”. “Stop fkng lying,” she wrote. “I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. Don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit.”

Earlier in the day, Nicki shared a voice note addressing Boris Johnson in a British accent.

“Yes, hello prime minister Boris, it’s Nicki Minaj,” she is heard saying in the shared clip. “I was just calling to tell you that I thought you were so amazing on the news this morning and I’m actually British. I was born there, I went to university there, I went to Oxford. “I went to school with Margaret Thatcher and she told me so many nice things about you. I’d love to send you my portfolio of my work, since you don’t know much about me, I’m a big, big star in the United States.” And she didn’t stop there, either. Nicki labelled the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg “dumbo” in response to a quote-tweet with the message: “2021 everyone.”

