Chris Whitty Slams Nicki Minaj Tweets Linking Vaccine To Impotency As 'Untrue'

England’s chief medical officer has dismissed rapper Nicki Minaj’s tweet linking the Covid vaccine to impotency as “untrue”.

Professor Chris Whitty said her claims were “clearly designed just to scare”.

Meanwhile, prime minister Boris Johnson said he would rather listen to top NHS England GP Nikki Kanani about the jab.

Prof Whitty told a Downing Street press conference: “There are a number of myths that fly around... some of which are just clearly ridiculous, and some of which are clearly designed just to scare. That happens to be one of them. That is untrue.”

What did Nicki Minaj say?

Minaj had caused a stir on Twitter after talking about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles after getting the Covid jab.

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, had previously tweeted: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent.

“His testicles became swollen.

“His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

“So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

In fact, experts say that Covid itself is more likely to impact sperm count than the jab.

Chris Whitty criticises people peddling ‘untruths’

Whitty said many people know they are peddling “untruths” and added: “In my view, they should be ashamed. And I’ll leave it at that.”

He said repeating myths in public “just gives them credence which they don’t need”.

“They’re untrue, full stop,” he added.

Johnson said: “I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be.

“But I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, superstar GP of Bexley who’s appeared many times before you, who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them. So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.”

But it didn’t end there