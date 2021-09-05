ITV Piers Morgan storms off the Good Morning Britain set

“It felt surreal as Piers got up and left,” she recalled. “I went out to talk to him; we had an animated discussion. I don’t remember what I said, it’s all a bit of a blur now, but back he came.” Susanna continued: “I didn’t think he’d really leave the show. That was definitely another shock. The whole thing was intense, raw and emotional. Piers had been the person I’d sat alongside and forged a successful partnership with for five years. “I thought, ‘Woah! What happens next?’ He was controversial, outspoken, stimulating and provocative. So there were going to be reverberations for me and the show.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pictured in 2018

Elsewhere in the interview, Susanna said that while she’s yet to meet up with Piers in person, they have been in regular contact over the phone and via text. Ofcom has since announced they have cleared ITV over Piers’ remarks, with Susanna admitting she felt a bit “awkward” discussing the matter live on air. “On the one hand I’ve got my friend Piers Morgan,” she said. “And on the other hand I’ve got my bosses at ITV. So this is obviously a slightly awkward moment, right now.” She also admitted that Piers’ final two days at GMB had been “very challenging” for her personally.