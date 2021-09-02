Piers Morgan Teases 'Interesting' Job Offer After Ofcom's Latest Ruling

Piers Morgan has teased an “interesting” job opportunity has come his way that he’ll be making a decision about in the near future.
Up until earlier this year, Piers was best known to many as an anchor on Good Morning Britain, but stepped down from his daytime role in March.
His decision to leave came after Ofcom announced they would be launching an investigation following comments he’d made live on air about Meghan Markle, when he cast doubt on her claims she’d experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.
On Wednesday morning, the TV watchdog ruled that ITV did not breach Ofcom guidelines by broadcasting these comments, noting that while they were “potentially harmful and offensive”, GMB showcased a “strong challenge” to Piers’ views, most notably from Susanna Reid.
Piers hailed the ruling as a “resounding victory for free speech”, later telling reporters that job offers had “accelerated” since Ofcom’s decision.
“I have had loads of offers and they have accelerated in the last 10 hours, as you can imagine,” he explained.
“I will take my free speech campaign around the world and all I require is to have an employer who believes in it as passionately as I do.”
Noting that GMB’s ratings during his tenure as host made him a “valuable commodity”, Piers continued: “I’m considering some very interesting offers right now and I will make a decision quite soon.”
While many have suggested that Piers could return to GMB following Ofcom’s decision, sources have made it clear to HuffPost UK that ITV has no intention of inviting him back to the daytime show.
It’s long been speculated that Piers could get his own show at the ill-fated broadcaster GB News, which launched earlier this year, with chairman Andrew Neil doing little to dispel these rumours.
However, he later admitted that his talks with Piers had stalled due to salary concerns, with Neil stating: “He’s got his own idea of what he is worth and we have a slightly different idea of what he’s worth.”