Piers Morgan Teases 'Interesting' Job Offer After Ofcom's Latest Ruling

David M. Benett via Getty Images Piers at the GQ Men Of The Year awards on Wednesday night

Piers hailed the ruling as a “resounding victory for free speech”, later telling reporters that job offers had “accelerated” since Ofcom’s decision. “I have had loads of offers and they have accelerated in the last 10 hours, as you can imagine,” he explained. “I will take my free speech campaign around the world and all I require is to have an employer who believes in it as passionately as I do.” Noting that GMB’s ratings during his tenure as host made him a “valuable commodity”, Piers continued: “I’m considering some very interesting offers right now and I will make a decision quite soon.”

ITV/Shutterstock Piers and Susanna Reid during his final GMB broadcast