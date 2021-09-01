Shutterstock/ITV Piers Morgan on what would prove to be his penultimate episode of Good Morning Britain in March with co-host Susanna Reid

Following Ofcom’s official ruling on Wednesday that Good Morning Britain was not in breach the broadcasting code, Piers branded the decision a “resounding victory for free speech”. He tweeted: “I’m delighted Ofcom has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. “This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.” He added: “Do I get my job back?”

BREAKING: ⁦@Ofcom⁩ rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from ⁦@GMB⁩. Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression.’ 👇 pic.twitter.com/m040VOTbKi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

Do I get my job back? pic.twitter.com/czhzeejYpa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

Piers also expanded on these tweets in a column for the MailOnline, again asking if he would get his job back. The presenter recently claimed he has been approached about a potential return to the ITV show by a third party. His former ITV breakfast colleague Lorraine Kelly recently admitted she believes he will return to the show. HuffPost UK has contacted ITV representatives for comment and is awaiting a response. Ofcom said Piers’s comments on the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah were “potentially harmful and offensive” but had not broken any rules.

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey