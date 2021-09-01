Ofcom Makes Official Ruling Over Piers Morgan's Comments About Meghan Markle On Good Morning Britain

Ofcom has ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of their broadcasting code over comments made by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle earlier this year.

The presenter faced a huge backlash when he cast doubt on claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during her TV interview with Oprah Winfrey,

During the live broadcast in March, Piers and co-host Susanna Reid were shown a clip of Meghan telling Oprah she’d experienced “suicidal thoughts” after joining the Royal Family.

Meghan said in the footage: “I went to the institution. And I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’d never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Reacting to the clip live on air, Piers said he “[doesn’t] believe a word [Meghan] says”, adding: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family, I think, is contemptible.”