Piers Morgan has revealed he is still experiencing unusual symptoms almost a month after contracting coronavirus.

The divisive presenter – who has been double-vaccinated against Covid-19 – tested positive for the virus last month, after watching England playing in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

On Tuesday afternoon, Piers shared a health update on Twitter, branding the illness “the virus that keeps on giving”.

The former Good Morning Britain star wrote: “28-day Covid update: a new treat – aside from ongoing tedious fatigue and inability to taste wine, all the coughing’s caused a ‘posterior vitreous detachment’ in my left eye.

“So, I’m now seeing weird ghostly cobwebs swimming around. It really is the virus that keeps on giving.”