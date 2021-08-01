Lia Toby via Getty Images Holly Willoughby and Piers Morgan

Writing in his Mail on Sunday Event magazine column, Piers said: “Holly and Piers - CAN THEY SAVE GMB?′ screams the new cover of Woman magazine. “I wouldn’t hold your breath for this particular TV dream team,” he admitted. ″‘I want the biggest dressing room’, I texted Miss Willoughby.” He then revealed Holly’s reply, which read: “You can have it. I won’t be there.’” Following Piers’ controversial remarks about Meghan Markle on GMB earlier this year, TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it would be launching an investigation under its harm and offence rules after over 40,000 complaints were made – a figure that grew to over 57,000, making it the most complained-about incident in Ofcom history.