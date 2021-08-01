Holly Willoughby swiftly shut down Piers Morgan after he jokingly suggested that they should host Good Morning Britain together.
Piers left the ITV breakfast show in March after he cast doubt on Meghan Markle’s revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
However, he sent a message to This Morning presenter Holly after a magazine pitched them as the pairing who could save the show, amid a reports of sliding ratings since his exit.
Writing in his Mail on Sunday Event magazine column, Piers said: “Holly and Piers - CAN THEY SAVE GMB?′ screams the new cover of Woman magazine.
“I wouldn’t hold your breath for this particular TV dream team,” he admitted.
″‘I want the biggest dressing room’, I texted Miss Willoughby.”
He then revealed Holly’s reply, which read: “You can have it. I won’t be there.’”
Following Piers’ controversial remarks about Meghan Markle on GMB earlier this year, TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it would be launching an investigation under its harm and offence rules after over 40,000 complaints were made – a figure that grew to over 57,000, making it the most complained-about incident in Ofcom history.
Just hours before Piers’ exit, he also made headlines when he stormed off the GMB set during a row about the Duchess with his colleague Alex Beresford – something Piers later admitted he regretted doing.
The presenter recently claimed he has been approached about a potential return to the ITV show by a third party.
His former ITV breakfast colleague Lorraine Kelly recently admitted she believes he will return to the show.
“He will be back in some shape or form, I have no doubt. I know nothing, but never count him out of anything,” she told The Sun.
“What’s that game where you bash things and they keep coming back? That’s him. He’s still doing Life Stories and all of that. He’s tweeting his ass off and writing his columns.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back. Nothing would surprise me about Piers.”
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.